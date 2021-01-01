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Destination: Off-World | Reading Room #1
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37 views • January 01, 2021
Come with me on a journey through the off-world universe; the frontier of human perception.
Under the expert guidance of the keen observer of fantastic alternate realities, Philip K. Dick, we venture out to the depths of the universe (outward and inward), break the bounds of the familiar and glide far away to the edges of the galaxy and back - aboard spinners and on the wings of inter-galactic brews.
Thanks for watching!
Share with a friend, start a conversation. That's the whole purpose of the Den 👍
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MUSIC
Artist: Wee Free Music
Title: Mystery
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfzEqnm747wolxAAcr5mfkg
Artist: Ansia Orchestra
Title: Through the Space
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDLo9s5BrJr3tQwWYNZ1_dQ
Artist: Wee Free Music
Title: Sci Fi Music
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfzEqnm747wolxAAcr5mfkg
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#AdamsDen #ReadingRoom #SciFi
Under the expert guidance of the keen observer of fantastic alternate realities, Philip K. Dick, we venture out to the depths of the universe (outward and inward), break the bounds of the familiar and glide far away to the edges of the galaxy and back - aboard spinners and on the wings of inter-galactic brews.
Thanks for watching!
Share with a friend, start a conversation. That's the whole purpose of the Den 👍
___________________
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
Instagram 🠺 https://www.instagram.com/adam.is.curious/
Mastodon 🠺 https://mastodon.online/@adamsden
MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Pinterest 🠺 https://www.pinterest.pt/adamiscurious/
Reddit 🠺 https://www.reddit.com/user/adamscuriousreddit/
Tumblr 🠺 https://adams-den.tumblr.com
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: Wee Free Music
Title: Mystery
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfzEqnm747wolxAAcr5mfkg
Artist: Ansia Orchestra
Title: Through the Space
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDLo9s5BrJr3tQwWYNZ1_dQ
Artist: Wee Free Music
Title: Sci Fi Music
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfzEqnm747wolxAAcr5mfkg
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#AdamsDen #ReadingRoom #SciFi
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