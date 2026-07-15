5 Domain Registration Mistakes Every Business Owner Must Avoid Before Launching Their Website

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Your domain name is the foundation of your online identity. A single mistake during domain registration can lead to branding issues, security risks, and even financial losses. In this reel, we cover the 5 most common domain registration mistakes that businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs often make. From choosing the wrong domain extension to forgetting domain renewal, these simple tips can save you time, money, and headaches. Watch till the end and make informed decisions before registering your next domain.