TOP Medical Official in US ARMY: Bombshell Affidavit on C-19 Vaccine Injuries & Deaths

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Patrick Byrne and Dr Simone Gold discuss the latest affidavit from a Chief Medical officer from the army regarding the Covid vaccine.
A female physician who is currently serving as the Brigade Chief Flight Surgeon at Ft. Rucker, Alabama, where she oversees the flight status for 4,000 individuals, provides the affidavit on vaccines.
SEE CIVIL SUIT AGAINST THE D.O.D.
https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/military-vaccine-mandate-complaint.pdf