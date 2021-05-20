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Bitcoin Plunges? Schmuck Insurance Buying Opportunity?
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60 views • May 20, 2021
With the massive plunge in bitcoin, the question arises, is this a buying opportunity? The truth is the bitcoin would have almost no value if the US would treat the world reserve currency with a modicum of respect and difference. As Chamath Palihapitiya states, Bitcoin a schmuck insurance, against exactly what the Democrats and Biden ministration is doing to the dollar.
We will examine the immaculate conception of bitcoin, and Wyatt offers a counter to the authoritarian socialization of power the left desires.
#ChamathPalihapitiya #bitcoin #bitcoincrash
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We will examine the immaculate conception of bitcoin, and Wyatt offers a counter to the authoritarian socialization of power the left desires.
#ChamathPalihapitiya #bitcoin #bitcoincrash
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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