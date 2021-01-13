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NEVER EVER EVER GIVE UP, HOLD THE LINE PATRIOTS! [2021] - 1776 REVIVAL (VIDEO)
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600 views • January 13, 2021
NEVER EVER EVER GIVE UP, HOLD THE LINE PATRIOTS! [2021] - 1776 REVIVAL (VIDEO)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP fought the good fight, he won 80% of the popular vote, he helped millions of Americans to Awaken to the New World Order agenda, and all the DEMONrats (Democrat and Republican) traitors to Americans have been FULLY EXPOSED. Many still think he will keep his election promises, and return the government back to the people, but in my heart and gut, I am feeling a sense of dread right now that he might not be able to take us across the finish line, but he may still do it. I haven't given up on him yet, and I am also prepared for him to still follow through to his promise to give the country back to the people. Either way, he did take us most of the way there, and the people could grab the baton and run with it, but I also don't think enough people are CONSCIOUS yet. Most people are not willing to risk their lives or property in order to regain any kind of True Freedom. It is now in the hands of the people to remind the politicians that Government should always fear the people, the people should never again fear the government. This is how this country was created, and will always be the bedrock principle. This is why the world looked up to the USA as a beacon of hope that freedom could actually be achieved. Donald also proved beyond any doubts that Governments are Fake, Elections are Fake, Courts are Fake, Laws are Fake, Law Enforcement Serve Politicians - NOT THE PEOPLE, Most Politicians are Criminals, and People are Government Property, Sheep and Cattle, Citizen Slaves. The Den of Vipers in Washington, DC and many state capitols in the USA are working together for all the wrong reasons. The United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 with worldwide Communist slavery is just ahead of us and we can see it out the front windshield; and, if you don't see it by now, then you are already dead, as in brain dead UNCONSCIOUS. Nearly one-third of the people on earth are now Truthers and are Awake to at least one or more TRUTHS. Are the one-third Truthers going to keep WAKING UP further to try and become CONSCIOUS? Did enough people become CONSCIOUS already? Are people ready to take the torch from President Trump and run with it? Are the rest of the people on earth ready to break the chains of slavery in their own nation states? Time to STOP THE COVID-19 False Flag HOAX Event, and JUST SAY NO, I DO NOT CONSENT. Time to focus attention on the evildoers in government, just like they have been doing to Donald Trump and the rest of humanity.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
TRUMP, THE GREAT VICTORY, THE MASSIVE AWAKENING, AND THE NWO STEAL - JUSTIN BELLUCCI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/brLj7dhGHQ7f/
I DID IT MY WAY - PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwJpw1rKTD7J/
NEVER EVER EVER GIVE UP, HOLD THE LINE PATRIOTS! [2021] - 1776 REVIVAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gyq3GXt2RbC0/
THE DEEPSTATES TIME IS OVER, AMERICA REBORN [2021] - MATTHEW SCARBORO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zt8f1UcNjbII/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP fought the good fight, he won 80% of the popular vote, he helped millions of Americans to Awaken to the New World Order agenda, and all the DEMONrats (Democrat and Republican) traitors to Americans have been FULLY EXPOSED. Many still think he will keep his election promises, and return the government back to the people, but in my heart and gut, I am feeling a sense of dread right now that he might not be able to take us across the finish line, but he may still do it. I haven't given up on him yet, and I am also prepared for him to still follow through to his promise to give the country back to the people. Either way, he did take us most of the way there, and the people could grab the baton and run with it, but I also don't think enough people are CONSCIOUS yet. Most people are not willing to risk their lives or property in order to regain any kind of True Freedom. It is now in the hands of the people to remind the politicians that Government should always fear the people, the people should never again fear the government. This is how this country was created, and will always be the bedrock principle. This is why the world looked up to the USA as a beacon of hope that freedom could actually be achieved. Donald also proved beyond any doubts that Governments are Fake, Elections are Fake, Courts are Fake, Laws are Fake, Law Enforcement Serve Politicians - NOT THE PEOPLE, Most Politicians are Criminals, and People are Government Property, Sheep and Cattle, Citizen Slaves. The Den of Vipers in Washington, DC and many state capitols in the USA are working together for all the wrong reasons. The United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 with worldwide Communist slavery is just ahead of us and we can see it out the front windshield; and, if you don't see it by now, then you are already dead, as in brain dead UNCONSCIOUS. Nearly one-third of the people on earth are now Truthers and are Awake to at least one or more TRUTHS. Are the one-third Truthers going to keep WAKING UP further to try and become CONSCIOUS? Did enough people become CONSCIOUS already? Are people ready to take the torch from President Trump and run with it? Are the rest of the people on earth ready to break the chains of slavery in their own nation states? Time to STOP THE COVID-19 False Flag HOAX Event, and JUST SAY NO, I DO NOT CONSENT. Time to focus attention on the evildoers in government, just like they have been doing to Donald Trump and the rest of humanity.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
TRUMP, THE GREAT VICTORY, THE MASSIVE AWAKENING, AND THE NWO STEAL - JUSTIN BELLUCCI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/brLj7dhGHQ7f/
I DID IT MY WAY - PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwJpw1rKTD7J/
NEVER EVER EVER GIVE UP, HOLD THE LINE PATRIOTS! [2021] - 1776 REVIVAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gyq3GXt2RbC0/
THE DEEPSTATES TIME IS OVER, AMERICA REBORN [2021] - MATTHEW SCARBORO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zt8f1UcNjbII/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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