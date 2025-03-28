Faith Friday Hebrews 11 17-21 Morning Manna Mar 28 2025

On this Faith Friday episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc dive deep into Hebrews 11:17–21, focusing on Abraham’s extraordinary faith in God’s promise despite a seemingly contradictory command to sacrifice his son Isaac. They explore how Abraham’s obedience revealed unwavering trust in God’s power, even to raise the dead. The conversation connects Isaac’s near-sacrifice to Christ as a foreshadowing of God’s own sacrifice of Jesus. The discussion also highlights generational faith, the importance of surrendering even cherished things, and how God’s plan often defies human logic.

Topics Covered

• The test of Abraham’s faith and obedience in offering Isaac

• Contradictions between God’s promise and commands

• Isaac as a foreshadowing of Christ, the “only begotten son”

• Faith and the doctrine of resurrection before Christ

• Blessings passed down through Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph’s sons

• Lessons in surrender, spiritual inheritance, and generational calling

• The connection between faith, sacrifice, and resurrection



Scripture References

1. Hebrews 11:17 – “By faith Abraham, when he was tried, offered up Isaac”

2. Hebrews 11:18 – “In Isaac shall thy seed be called”

3. Hebrews 11:19 – “Accounting that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead”

4. Hebrews 11:20 – “By faith Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau concerning things to come”

5. Hebrews 11:21 – “By faith Jacob, when he was dying, blessed both the sons of Joseph”

6. Genesis 22:2 – “Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac… and offer him there”

7. Genesis 21:12 – “In Isaac shall thy seed be called”

8. John 6:54 – “Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up”

9. Galatians 3:16 – “To thy seed, which is Christ”

10. Romans 8:22 – “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now”