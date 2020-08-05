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J. MMS 2: How is it different from the normal MMS 1 (activated sodium chlorite)
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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4004 views • August 05, 2020
Although MMS (Activated Sodium Chlorite...also referred to as MMS 1) has become well known amongst alternative medicine users, there are other chemical compounds that have very beneficial qualities to the body. That is because they are actually made in the body to help fight infection, pathogens and other things that are trying to hurt it. MMS 2 is just one of those compounds. Scientifically, it is referred to as "Hypochlorous Acid", a powerful biocide that is made by the human white blood cells. It can ALSO be made from water, vinegar, salt and electricity. It can ALSOOOO me made by adding water to Calcium Hypochlorite. Either way you have it made, it is an awesome help to the health of the body. Try to get a pool shock bag that has 68% of Calcium Hypochlorite or higher. Just the basic bag is fine...don't get the ones that have extra algecide or other fancy additives.

millennialmms.com
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MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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chlorine dioxidecalciumhypochlorous acidmms 2mms 1biocide
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