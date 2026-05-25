PA$$IVE Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others Build Structured Water with the Far-Infrared Biomat, pt. 2

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ORIGINAL TITLE: Build Structured Water & Increase Intracellular Hydration with the Far-infrared Biomat, pt. 2 (& Post-Sunrise #866)
To read an article that mention's Dr. Gerald Pollack's book, "Cells, Gels, & The Engines of Life" which will explain how using the Biomat increases cellular hydration by building EZ water, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/EngineOfLifeAndBiomat
OR
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1krScYE87tBuKfRdcC9_dQkbpV9TZFOrF/view
Improve intracellular hydration by getting far-infrared light penetrating up to 6 inches into your body at
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
For faster & best service regarding product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra
303.915.7707
To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:
cell: 1+808.382.8816
& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, maximizing intracellular hydration, & deuterium-depleted water (DDW) @ of
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
Linktr.ee/h20forDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975