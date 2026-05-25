PA$$IVE Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others Build Structured Water with the Far-Infrared Biomat, pt. 2

ORIGINAL TITLE: Build Structured Water & Increase Intracellular Hydration with the Far-infrared Biomat, pt. 2 (& Post-Sunrise #866)

To read an article that mention's Dr. Gerald Pollack's book, "Cells, Gels, & The Engines of Life" which will explain how using the Biomat increases cellular hydration by building EZ water, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/EngineOfLifeAndBiomat

OR

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1krScYE87tBuKfRdcC9_dQkbpV9TZFOrF/view





Improve intracellular hydration by getting far-infrared light penetrating up to 6 inches into your body at

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng





View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





For faster & best service regarding product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707





To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U





Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, maximizing intracellular hydration, & deuterium-depleted water (DDW) @ of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration





Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy





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https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975