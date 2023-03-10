GOOGLE'S AI ROBOT 🤖 TERRIFIES OFFICIALS BEFORE IT WAS QUICKLY SHUT DOWN

Google engineer Blake Lemoine began talking to LaMDA as part of his job to test if the artificial intelligence used discriminatory or hate speech. But what followed, let Lemoine’s jaw open.





#artificial #robot #ai 🤖





Full conversation: https://theconversation.com/is-google...





0:00 AI Solves The Mysterious Footprint

1:39 Artificial Intelligence & Humanoid Robots

3:21 Google's AI Robot Conversation

7:39 Lemoine gets fired





Join @LAB360 to get access to some amazing perks:





/ @lab360





Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1V77IUh

https://www.youtube.com/@LAB360





Welcome to Lab 360! The ultimate destination for the latest space news and space documentaries from the world of astronomy and astrophysics. Stay updated with all the current discoveries from NASA, James Webb Space Telescope, along with easily explained videos on black holes, asteroids, galaxies, planets, and more.





You will also find a collection of easy-to-perform experiments that will feed the science enthusiast in you! Are you ready?





https://insiderpaper.com/transcript-interview-of-engineer-lemoine-with-google-ai-bot-lamda/





https://mindmatters.ai/2022/12/google-dismisses-engineers-claim-that-ai-really-talked-to-him-2/





https://www.cgi.org/news-and-events/2022/8/1/ai-artificial-intelligence-and-the-beast-of-revelation





https://content.techgig.com/technology/is-googles-ai-lamda-sentient-or-racist-blake-lemoine-explains/articleshow/92385700.cms





https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/comments/va104j/the_google_engineer_who_thinks_the_companys_ai/





https://www.aheadegg.com/google-engineer-blake-lemoine-thinks-its-lamda-ai-has-come-to-life.html





https://mindmatters.ai/t/blake-lemoine-and-lamda/





In other news:





https://kenoshacountyeye.com/2022/09/09/man-who-allegedly-distributed-anti-semitic-makes-first-court-appearance/





Here is the GSG campaign to support Sophia Rosing, and help cover the legal expenses her family has incurred so far. Please donate if you can, and share if you can’t. Edit: I have also included the contact information for the Fred Peters law firm, so that people may send support directly if they are not comfortable with using GiveSendGo. Mr. Peters is one of the top attorneys in the state of Kentucky for DUI offenses.

https://www.givesendgo.com/FreeSophia





https://anandamide.substack.com/p/pfizer-and-moderna-bivalent-vaccines





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mitch-mcconnell-hospitalized-fall-dc-dinner