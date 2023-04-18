(MIRRORED VIDEO) Our Government are destroying our bees (this needs to be seen)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHFVFWEebvE

"All of our hives have been destroyed by the DPI (department of primary industries). NSW Australia has has a Varroa mite outbreak that the dpi have been trying to contour for well over 10 months unsuccessfully. They have been euthanizing millions of bees all because of a Varroa Mite outbreak that is controlled world wide but in Australia we destroy healthy unaffected hives. Please share this and get it out to as many people as possible. Varroa Check Tester: https://amzn.to/3zFURoa "

URGENT ALERT FOR NSW/AUSTRALIA/WORLD. NO BEES, NO FOOD.....UNLESS YOU SIGN ON TO THE NWO. JUST SAY NO. THIS DESPERATE MANS WARNING /PLEA WAS POSTED 2 DAYS AGO AND REALLY SPEAKS FOR ITSELF. JESUS WARNED US OF FAMINES THAT WOULD ARISE IN THE END TIMES AMONGST SO MANY OTHER CHAOTIC DESTRUCTIVE SIGNS OF THE END IN MATTHEW 24 KJV. THING IS ...SO MUCH OF THESE DEVASTATING DESTRUCTIVE "NATURAL" ELEMENTS ARE ALL MAN MADE COZ EVIL MEN WORKED OUT HOW TO FAKE GOD AND PULL W E A P O N I S E D PESTILENCE. WEATHER, FAMINES, EARTHQUAKES, FLOODS ( LISMORE) FIRES - VIC/NSW 2019-2020 D E W ( DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON) ETC.

*Please research B I L L G A T E S OXITEC GMO insects.





(KJV)

MATTHEW 24:7-8

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.





(KJV)

JOHN 14:6

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.





