"If you enter Ukraine, I will bomb the hell out of Moscow." CNN has released an audio recording from 2024, in which Trump says he threatened Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

🍿 CNN published an audio of Trump talking tough about Putin and Xi during his campaign in 2024 

CNN claims ‘Exclusive audio’ of Trump THREATENING Putin and Xi 

‘I said if you go into Ukraine, I’m gonna BOMB the sh*t out of Moscow’

"If you enter Ukraine, I will bomb the hell out of Moscow." CNN has released an audio recording from 2024, in which Trump says he threatened Putin.

The recording was allegedly made at a meeting with sponsors. According to Trump, Putin "believed this threat by 10%." Trump made a similar statement regarding China: he said that he warned Xi Jinping about the possibility of "bombing Beijing" if China attacks Taiwan.

Think Trump leaked it himself?


