❗️We need hundreds of billions from Russian frozen assets - Zelensky
Adding:
Zelensky will have to explain how he spent American money
Narcofuhrer will report on his spending to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who will come to Kiev this week.
According to Fox News, the parties will also discuss Washington's access to Ukraine's rare earth metals, which Zelensky wants to sell to America for $500 billion.