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Who Economic Sanctions Hurt & How To Prepare
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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181 views • April 01, 2022
In this episode, M.C. Laubscher shares who suffers from economic sanctions and how you need to prepare.

After studying millionaires and billionaires for over two decades and interviewing over 800 successful investors and wealth experts, I have compiled the 21 best cashflow investing strategy secrets I have come across on my journey. You can access the secrets at cashflowninja.com/21niches.

M.C. Laubscher is a husband, father, educator, and cash flow coach. He is the creator and the host of the popular and top-rated business and investing podcast, Cashflow Ninja and a brand new podcast, Cashflow Investing Secrets. M.C. is also the President of Producers Wealth, a wealth creation firm helping clients in 50 states implement holistic wealth creation strategies.

His purpose is to help producers and creators create, protect and multiply their wealth in ANY Economy and market. His mission is to help producers and creators achieve financial freedom as soon as possible so that they can live their legacy today on their terms.

M.C. challenges existing societal belief systems and misinformation around concepts such as money, saving, investing, wealth and retirement.

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Programs:

The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club

Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com

Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice

The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto

The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core

The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier

The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

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Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher

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