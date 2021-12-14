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Vape Pen Brand Loyalty
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20 views • December 14, 2021
The #VapePen category in California sees a high amount of brand loyalty with 45% of customers repurchasing their brand after six months.
When we look at wallet share, we see that 38% of the average Vapor Pen customer's wallet goes to their #1 Vapor Pen brand, while only 6% of their wallet goes to their #2 brand, and 5% going to their #3 brand.
When looking at brands, companies like STIIIZY and #PlugPlay have customers who are exceedingly loyal. 48.6% of #STIIIZY customers and 41.45% of Plug Play customers are completely loyal to these brands
Episode 843 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
https://youtu.be/tmY2zOCTcq8
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
When we look at wallet share, we see that 38% of the average Vapor Pen customer's wallet goes to their #1 Vapor Pen brand, while only 6% of their wallet goes to their #2 brand, and 5% going to their #3 brand.
When looking at brands, companies like STIIIZY and #PlugPlay have customers who are exceedingly loyal. 48.6% of #STIIIZY customers and 41.45% of Plug Play customers are completely loyal to these brands
Episode 843 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
https://youtu.be/tmY2zOCTcq8
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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