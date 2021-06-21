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Viral Perspective - COVID 19 Pandemic - Blood Clots and Beyond. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D
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71 views • June 21, 2021
In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.
Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.
In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.
This has to STOP right now, we need to MA OUTthe Nuremberg Trials of these murderers. NOTHING MORE TO SAY!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.
In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.
This has to STOP right now, we need to MA OUTthe Nuremberg Trials of these murderers. NOTHING MORE TO SAY!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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