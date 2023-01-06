Dr. Peter McCullough described the various blood clots that injections can cause

https://gnews.org/articles/665594
Summary：Dr. Peter McCullough was interviewed by American Thought Leaders. He described that Covid vaccines could cause many kinds of blood clots. Some public figures had blood clots events after the jabs. He warned that if somebody who took vaccines and has a family history of a tendency towards blood clotting or they themselves have a tendency, they need watch out themselves. These injuries and problems don't stop until the vaccine stop.
