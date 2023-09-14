Name of Messiah found in Old Testament : Tanakh

Do not be fooled by Luke Warm Christians who hate the name of the Lord. Nowadays there is an attack on the names יהוה and ישוע as prophecied, and people are hated for His names sake.

It is sad when Christians say they believe in Jesus but do not know what His name means. Fill your lamps! The name of Yish/Yesh/יש is found all through the bible and the name Yishua ישוע pops up 9 times in the Tanakh.

The book of Job being the oldest book placed in the traditional Bible talks about Yish and what He came to do for us:

Job 33:23 "If YISH be an ANGEL with Him (Shaddai) a mediator, one in a thousand who could teach man His uprightness then he is gracious to Him for saving his soul from the pit for he has found his ransom (for sin)" [Hebrew to English translation]

Job also worshipped Yish/Jesus and knew what He was going to do. Yishua is the Hand of Shaddai and Shaddai and His Hand are One. Yishua/Jesus wrote the ten commandments and authored the Torah/Tanakh.

Anyone who seperates them is the Antichrist according to the epistles of John. All of those who accuse Yah/Yahweh of being the devil is guilty of blasphemy against the Holy Spirit the only unforgivable sin. DO NOT LET THE LUKE WARM CHRISTIANS SEND YOU TO HELL WITH THEM!

Yah יה means The Hand

Yahweh יהוה means The Nail The Hand

Yadi ידי "My Hand" picto meaning "Hand Protects with Hand"

Shaddai/Shodi שדי "My Destroyer" picto meaning "Destroys and Protects with Hand"

Isaiah/YishaYahu ישעיהו means Yisha is Yah (Jesus is Yah) or "The Hand of Shaddai is The Hand" (Isaiah believed in Jesus and was named after Jesus)

Yish/Yesh יש means Hand of Shaddai/Destroyer

Shua means "Saves/Save/saved"

Yishua/Yeshua/Jesus ישוע means "Hand of Shaddai Saves" or "Hand of the Destroyer Saves"

Only Yishua can save you, because you can only be saved by the Hand of Shaddai.

Please study for yourselves, do not even take my words for it. Read the Word and Lean on the Holy Spirit to be your Teacher. Stay strong in these last days

