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Theosophy and thier Prophetic Symbol
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60 views • August 21, 2019
The occult uses Icon images to plan what they will do before they do it or boast what they have done. The symbol for Theosophy is filled with a combination of icons that tell a story or general plan they hope to achieve. Helena Blavatsky was the Anti-Moses putting this whole story in detail in her two-volume Secret Doctrine. The symbol encapsulates those plans.
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