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Bannon Blasts Chris Wray: 'How Much Blood Is On Your Hands'
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170 views • June 11, 2021
Stephen K. Bannon asks what did Christopher Wray know and when did he know it?
Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Wray about the FBI receiving information in April 2020 about the Wuhan lab, and weaseled out of an answer.
Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Wray about the FBI receiving information in April 2020 about the Wuhan lab, and weaseled out of an answer.
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