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UNITED NATIONS HAS JUST POSTED CLIMATE CHANGE VIDEO USING A REPTILE, HOW CONVENIENT!
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228 views • October 28, 2021
The UN has posted this video on its official profile where a dinosaur-lizard appears warning humanity of a "climate disaster" and a possible "extinction of humanity" if we do not act now against climate change.
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