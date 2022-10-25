The Media Are the Terrorists

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 24, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/mediaterror/
Yes, it's true: the terrorists do hate you for your freedoms, and yes, the terrorists are out to get you. But here's the real question: Who are the terrorists? Join James for today's important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where he explores the nexus between mass media and modern-day terrorism.