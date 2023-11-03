Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Revelations - Seymour Guff and 24TV (Candid Puppets - Episode 010)
channel image
the Other 24
6 Subscribers
25 views
Published 15 hours ago

Join the Other 24 News Team as they reveal the hidden truths behind the Covid vaccine approvals and the ‘safe and effective’ propaganda.

Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future 24TV reports.

(Ep-010) Nov 2, 2023

X (Twitter):  https://twitter.com/NewsTO24    @NewsTO24

GETTR:   https://gettr.com/user/to24news     @TO24news

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353
"Seymour Guff"

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news     (theOther24)

Rumble:   https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941    (TO24)

TikTok:   https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news    (theother24news)

Keywords
freedomcensorshippoliticsdeceptionvaccinetruthcanadatvpuppetseffectivesafeapprovalpfizernciguffcccaother2424tvcandid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket