Vaccine Revelations - Seymour Guff and 24TV (Candid Puppets - Episode 010)

Join the Other 24 News Team as they reveal the hidden truths behind the Covid vaccine approvals and the ‘safe and effective’ propaganda.

Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future 24TV reports.

(Ep-010) Nov 2, 2023

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NewsTO24 @NewsTO24

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353

"Seymour Guff"

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)