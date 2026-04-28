The Global Contagion of Sabotage and DIY Warfare, an interview with Matt Bracken

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Sabotage is no longer state-exclusive. With accessible tech and insider knowledge, infrastructure is more vulnerable than ever. From refinery fires to DIY drone threats, the “genie is out of the bottle.” Are we entering an era where anyone can disrupt critical systems?
#Sabotage #SecurityRisk #DIYTech #Infrastructure #GlobalThreats #ModernWarfare #CyberPhysical
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