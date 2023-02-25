Biden Giving Billions to Ukraine, Ignoring Victims in Ohio

Time for Biden to Focus More on America Than Ukraine. Securing American Border & Cities More Important than Ukraine! Biden and Political Establishment Pushing War in Ukraine, Not Peace. American Military Facing Shortages due to Supplying Ukraine
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link:
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Our Sponsor - Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA.com
718-869-9020. https://switch2usa.com
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #usanewstoday #ukraine #VictimsinOhio #ukrainewar #bidenputin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.