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The Global 2022 Agenda - Super Soldier Talk - Interview with Jonah Bolt
Global Citizens
Global Citizens
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239 views • May 01, 2022
In this video Jonah will be sharing a report which pertains to the welfare of all humans on planet earth along with targeting he has endured bringing awareness to disclosure community.

Jonah Bolt has lived, worked, studied and has traveled to over 60 countries world-wide. Bolt's main goal has always been to build networks to gather the masses promoting self-sustainability projects and new energy systems. He works to inform and engage people, regardless of age, to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and become a Global Citizen.

Over the last 20 years Bolt has created a number of projects and business to activate new ways of redesigning the current system for the people. Bolt also hosted a radio show called Starseed Radio for 7 years and reached over 160 countries. Over the hundreds of interviews, he was able to meet many different people, ex government, military and whistle blowers of all kinds to help them expose the global cabal agenda.

Learn more & support Jonah Bolt & the Global Citizen movement:
https://www.patreon.com/join/SupportG...
https://igg.me/at/supportglobalcitizens
Keywords
worldglobalilluminaticitizengreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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