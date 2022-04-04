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Enter the Dragon! The Antichrist's origins!
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157 views • April 04, 2022
In this critical video I will get into the backstory of the Antichrist and where he comes from, and how he has already been here for many years on standby to full-fill his mission. Many have had dreams or other related things that have shown or told them the same. I will breakdown scripture in this video and start to unravel the fulfilling of the Antichrist and how no other candidate ever, has checked off the list of what he would do and be, more than Barrack Obama! Get ready cause you will probably hear some things you might not have known.
Rumble account https://rumble.com/vzpbx1-enter-the-dragon-the-antichrists-origins.html
You Tube account https://youtu.be/UNY9fvWyyPQ
Rumble account https://rumble.com/vzpbx1-enter-the-dragon-the-antichrists-origins.html
You Tube account https://youtu.be/UNY9fvWyyPQ
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