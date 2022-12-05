Tribulation Started?

Did the Great Tribulation, the final seven years of wrath, begin without my knowledge? How did we miss that? Wouldn't we realize that something is different? Why are some many modern-day prophets citing that the Seven Seals have opened, therefore the tribulation has started? Guess what? We're in the birth pangs cited by Yeshua in Matthew 24. We're not in the final seven years. Let's examine their reasons for these folks falsely prophesying.

