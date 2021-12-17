Southwest Airlines CEO SLAMS Masks: They "Don't Add Much, If Anything"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly on Wednesday said “masks don’t add much” additional protection against Covid on planes because airborne pathogens are captured by the HEPA filtering system.
Gary Kelly made this statement during a hearing on airline oversight before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.
“The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 percent of airborne pathogens are captured by the HEPA [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system, and it’s turned over every two or three minutes,” Kelly said.
“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” he said. “The environment is very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting.”