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The 1968 Submarine disappearances | Part 4: The USS Scorpion
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22 views • May 06, 2021
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USS Scorpion was a Skipjack-class nuclear powered submarine that served in the United States Navy and the sixth vessel, and second submarine, of the U.S. Navy to carry that name.
Scorpion was lost with her entire 99-person crew on 22 May 1968. She is one of two nuclear submarines the U.S. Navy has lost, the other being USS Thresher. It was one of the four mysterious submarine disappearances in 1968, the others being the Israeli submarine INS Dakar, the French submarine Minerve, and the Soviet submarine K-129.
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My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
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For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local
USS Scorpion was a Skipjack-class nuclear powered submarine that served in the United States Navy and the sixth vessel, and second submarine, of the U.S. Navy to carry that name.
Scorpion was lost with her entire 99-person crew on 22 May 1968. She is one of two nuclear submarines the U.S. Navy has lost, the other being USS Thresher. It was one of the four mysterious submarine disappearances in 1968, the others being the Israeli submarine INS Dakar, the French submarine Minerve, and the Soviet submarine K-129.
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