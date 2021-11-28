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PGP Update 10/28 Not so Evil?
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10 views • November 28, 2021
0:00 Intro to this podcast, how and why I believe the way I do about religion.
13:28 What would Jesus Do, is there a Plan, and The War in Heaven?
26:35 Why did God allow all this to happen, is it wrong to even ask?
Audio Version at prepperguy.podbean.com
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
War in Heaven, Morning Star, Lucifer, Jesus, Motive, method, means
13:28 What would Jesus Do, is there a Plan, and The War in Heaven?
26:35 Why did God allow all this to happen, is it wrong to even ask?
Audio Version at prepperguy.podbean.com
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
War in Heaven, Morning Star, Lucifer, Jesus, Motive, method, means
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