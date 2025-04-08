The Price of Living: Every Tax Americans Pay — And How It Got This Way | Ep. 56

💸 From birth certificates to burial plots — Americans are taxed at every stage of life.





In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, I'll pull back the curtain on every tax, fee, and financial burden you face — most of which you never agreed to. From your income to your inheritance, your gas tank to your grocery receipt, you're paying for more than you think.





What you'll learn:





The full breakdown of U.S. taxes — visible and hidden

Why "fees," "licenses," and "registrations" are often just taxes by another name

The historical origins of America's tax system (and what changed it)

How these policies limit freedom, ownership, and mobility





This is more than a list — it's a wake-up call to how the system extracts, controls, and conditions us.





If you've ever wondered where your money really goes, or why everything is taxed twice — this episode is for you.





