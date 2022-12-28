A Great Medical Freedom Fighter Takes Us to the Frontlines

Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is the founder and chief executive officer of the Truth for Health Foundation, a premier organization on the frontlines of the health freedom movement. Her organization supports research in COVID-19 and legal cases in many areas. Dr. Vliet 's Foundation members of the military who are resisting “vaccination” with COVID jabs, the stunning data on vaccine harms from the military’s own data, and patients being killed by deadly treatments in hospitals. She reports on the latest develops in these and other frontier threats to our freedom.