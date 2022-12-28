Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Great Medical Freedom Fighter Takes Us to the Frontlines
106 views
channel image
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Published 16 hours ago |

Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is the founder and chief executive officer of the Truth for Health Foundation, a premier organization on the frontlines of the health freedom movement.  Her organization supports research in COVID-19 and legal cases in many areas.  Dr. Vliet 's Foundation members of the military who are resisting “vaccination” with COVID jabs, the stunning data on vaccine harms from the military’s own data, and patients being killed  by deadly treatments in hospitals.  She reports on the latest develops in these and other frontier threats to our freedom. 

Keywords
healthfreedomsciencemilitaryvaccinationvaccinelegalharmdatadeadly treatments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket