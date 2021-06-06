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STUBBY (1916-1926) A Poem by Arthur Cole, 2018 -A true war hero!
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10 views • June 06, 2021
Stubby was a dog and official mascot of the 102nd Regiment(US) and was assigned to the 26th(Yankee)Division in WW1. He served 18 months on the Western Front.
Stubby died in his sleep in 1926.
Stubby died in his sleep in 1926.
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