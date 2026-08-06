Joe Oltmann Untamed | Joe’s Conversation W/ Michael Morris: The Endless Rot | 08.06.26

In this hard-hitting episode, Joe exposes the systemic rot eroding American institutions from the inside out. Opening with a blunt examination of how everyday citizens are being forced to fund their own decline, Joe tackles the betrayal of uniparty leadership, the crushing reality of skyrocketing tax burdens, and newly unsealed records that continue to challenge official narratives surrounding the 2020 election. From compromised voter rolls to political gaslighting, Joe breaks down how entrenched power structures exploit public trust to keep the populace divided and distracted.





Joining the show is computer infrastructure expert Michael Morris, who delivers a harrowing, first-hand account of legal and financial corruption. Morris exposes the dark underbelly of the bankruptcy court system, revealing how court filings were manipulated and plaintiffs switched behind closed doors to divert settlement funds. Through damning court records, official correspondence, and recorded audio, Morris demonstrates how corporate entities, bankruptcy trustees, and federal agencies—including the FBI and the Department of Justice—brushed aside clear evidence of fraud in a standard playbook of institutional protectionism.





Joe zeroes in on the breakdown of moral and ethical authority across the country's highest leadership ranks. From high-ranking police officials aiding criminal activity to glaring judicial conflicts of interest in high-profile sexual assault cases, the show reveals a justice system plagued by hypocrisy. Coupled with tone-deaf politicians getting called out by their own constituents, this episode leaves no stone unturned in documenting the endless rot governing modern society—and what it takes to fight back.





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





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