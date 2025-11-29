WRONG Dog for the Hunt: MDs Cause Misery

CHEAPER Than Last Time!!

From now until December 1st you can use

code: Daniel for 50% OFF

Join Dr. Glidden's Membership site here:

https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth⁠

For the already marked down annual membership to

Dr GLIDDEN's health maintenance and education website. Make Dr. Glidden Your Doctor before Dec 1st and lock it in for life at only 55 cents a day!

Code: Daniel for 50% OFF Annual

Code: baalbusters for 25% Off Monthy

The annual code discount brings the membership down to 55 cents a day, or 16.67/mo. This is the most affordable the membership has been EVER! Get locked in at the very BEST rate ever!

Get Dr Monzo's Whole Food Supplements for your 90 Essential Revitalizing Nutrients

with code BB5 here: https://SemperFryLLC.com

Click His Picture on the Right for the AZURE WELL products and use code BB5 for your discount.

Find clickable portals to Dr Monzo and Dr Glidden on Dan's site, and it's the home of the best hot sauce, his book, and Clean Source Creatine-HCL.

Get Dr Monzo's Whole Food Supplements for your 90 Essential Revitalizing Nutrients here: https://SemperFryLLC.com

Click His Picture on the Right for the AZURE WELL products and use code BB5 for your discount.

Pods & Exclusives AD-FREE!

https://patreon.com/c/DisguisetheLimits

Join Dr. Glidden's Membership site: https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth

Code: baalbusters for 25% Off

Twitter Account: https://x.com/KristosCast

Don't be a schmoe, Support the Show! https://buymeacoffee.com/BaalBusters

https://paypal.me/BaalBusters

https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters

Want Dan's book or his Award winning hot sauces and spicy honey?

Go here: https://SemperFryLLC.com

Books and Documentaries You Should Own: https://www.bannedbyamazon.com/

Use Code: BBDan for 10% Off

Support keeps the videos coming.

Find clickable portals to Dr Monzo and Dr Glidden on Dan's site, and it's the home of the best hot sauce, his book, and Clean Source Creatine-HCL.

Subscribe to the NEW dedicated channel for Dr Glidden's Health Solutions Show https://rumble.com/c/DrGliddenHealthShow