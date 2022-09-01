Miles Guo: CCP has begun to rally some of the enemies of the US and bring in some of its allies to destroy the US dollar and its financial system with digital currencies

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8/31/2022 Miles Guo: Realizing that it can no longer trick the US and the West into supporting its financial and sci-tech sectors, the CCP has begun to rally some of the enemies of the US and bring in some of its allies to destroy the US dollar and its financial system with digital currencies such that the US won’t be able to maintain its military