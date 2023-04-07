BETWEEN RUNNING OUT OF WORDS AND BEING SHADOWBANNED

Sometimes there's just nothing to say. Things are so completely obvious that I literally just don't know what to add ... And then, knowing when I do post that this fucktard and his crew are going to do everything they can to sink content that goes against their stupid ass products or lying ass, made up narratives....it gets tough. This is an info war. Know how you win? You start your own platform and get paid to pump infomercials and push bullshit narratives by the powers that be. Done and done. And sometimes it's just a lot to deal with so I gotta take a step back and regroup. Thanks for the emails and I love you guys. I'm ok. Just taken aback a bit from it all. See ya soon. And as always, HIT MEEEEEE! [email protected]
