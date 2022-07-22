CCP demands the U.S. immediately cancel it’s arm sale to Taiwan despite it’s leaked invasion plan

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https://gnews.org/post/pxdyeff2
On July 15th, the Pentagon said that the State Department had approved a new round of arms sale to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million, including spare and repair parts for tanks and combat vehicles as well as military technical assistance. This is the Biden Administration’s 5th arms sales to the island nation since he took office