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Coronaized.com Special Report: Dr. Lieber and the probing of the Species
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222 views • September 21, 2022

Dr. Charles Lieber is one of the key missing pieces of the COVID-19 plandemic plan. His work in nanotechnology has lead to the probing and manipulation of the human cell. Dr. Lieber's criminal prosecution has caused a blackout of any coverage on this important figure. All must look at his work, much of which was tested and applied in the last two years in the rollout of the coerced injections that gripped the world. One must understand that the injections don't just contain mRNA, they also contain numerous nanotech innovations that the injectee has not been informed of. This includes self-assembling nanotechnology that colonizes in the human body intended to monitor and control all human beings down to the cell level. You have been warned. Investigate for yourself: https://patents.google.com/?inventor=Charles+M.+Lieber&oq=Charles+M.+Lieber

Keywords
chinananotechnologywuhaninjectable electronicsnanotechcovid-19spike proteinnanowiresorganoidscharles m lieberdr lieberprobing of the speciescell accesscyborg tissue
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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