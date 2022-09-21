Create New Account
Coronaized.com Special Report: Dr. Lieber and the probing of the Species
Dr. Charles Lieber is one of the key missing pieces of the COVID-19 plandemic plan. His work in nanotechnology has lead to the probing and manipulation of the human cell. Dr. Lieber's criminal prosecution has caused a blackout of any coverage on this important figure. All must look at his work, much of which was tested and applied in the last two years in the rollout of the coerced injections that gripped the world. One must understand that the injections don't just contain mRNA, they also contain numerous nanotech innovations that the injectee has not been informed of. This includes self-assembling nanotechnology that colonizes in the human body intended to monitor and control all human beings down to the cell level. You have been warned. Investigate for yourself: https://patents.google.com/?inventor=Charles+M.+Lieber&oq=Charles+M.+Lieber

