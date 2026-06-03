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Heavy Rain & Wind in Kamakura + Okra Starts, House Plants & From Garden to Table, Fresh Green Beans
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 3rd! We’re having a typhoon here in Japan. It’s the sixth one of the season, and this morning, we’re getting buckets of rain…and the winds might pick up as the day goes on. In the next episode on Saturday, I’ll share how I got ready for the storm, and how the new garden’s plants are doing. But today, I’m excited to show you how the okra starts are coming along…an update on my house plants…how well the pollination is working…and how I transplanted some small trees in the North Garden. And in the Garden-to-Table segment, I’m thrilled to share my first harvest of green beans and how I prepared them in the kitchen!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:54Okra & Jute Mallow Starts Update

03:17House Plant Update

04:33Kabocha Pumpkins Vining Nicely

05:56Kabocha Pollination

06:31Securing Pumpkin Vines

07:07Cucumbers Looking Good

07:46Butternut Squash Update

09:18Green Bean Growth

09:55Poblano Peppers Bulging

10:01Eggplants Thriving

10:29Zucchini Plant Pollination

12:42Watermelon Update

13:44North Garden Tree Repotting

26:53Harvesting Green Beans

28:45Garden Overview

29:17Myoga Ginger Growth

30:07Garden-to-Table: Green Beans

30:36Scenes of Kamakura

30:52Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy