Heavy Rain & Wind in Kamakura + Okra Starts, House Plants & From Garden to Table, Fresh Green Beans

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 3rd! We’re having a typhoon here in Japan. It’s the sixth one of the season, and this morning, we’re getting buckets of rain…and the winds might pick up as the day goes on. In the next episode on Saturday, I’ll share how I got ready for the storm, and how the new garden’s plants are doing. But today, I’m excited to show you how the okra starts are coming along…an update on my house plants…how well the pollination is working…and how I transplanted some small trees in the North Garden. And in the Garden-to-Table segment, I’m thrilled to share my first harvest of green beans and how I prepared them in the kitchen!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:54Okra & Jute Mallow Starts Update
03:17House Plant Update
04:33Kabocha Pumpkins Vining Nicely
05:56Kabocha Pollination
06:31Securing Pumpkin Vines
07:07Cucumbers Looking Good
07:46Butternut Squash Update
09:18Green Bean Growth
09:55Poblano Peppers Bulging
10:01Eggplants Thriving
10:29Zucchini Plant Pollination
12:42Watermelon Update
13:44North Garden Tree Repotting
26:53Harvesting Green Beans
28:45Garden Overview
29:17Myoga Ginger Growth
30:07Garden-to-Table: Green Beans
30:36Scenes of Kamakura
30:52Mt. Fuji 富士山