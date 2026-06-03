Heavy Rain & Wind in Kamakura + Okra Starts, House Plants & From Garden to Table, Fresh Green Beans

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 3rd! We’re having a typhoon here in Japan. It’s the sixth one of the season, and this morning, we’re getting buckets of rain…and the winds might pick up as the day goes on. In the next episode on Saturday, I’ll share how I got ready for the storm, and how the new garden’s plants are doing. But today, I’m excited to show you how the okra starts are coming along…an update on my house plants…how well the pollination is working…and how I transplanted some small trees in the North Garden. And in the Garden-to-Table segment, I’m thrilled to share my first harvest of green beans and how I prepared them in the kitchen!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll