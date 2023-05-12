130-COVID Crimes-Never Forget

We must never forget the devastation, death and suffering caused by the unholy alliance of Big Pharma and government agencies. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned about this in his farewell address in 1961.
President Trump needs to come clean on this issue, or he will lose many independent and Republican supporters in 2024.
