James O’Keefe is exposing threats to democracy -real live corruption | Joe Rogan

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Joe Rogan On James O’Keefe: ‘He’s Exposing Real Threats to Democracy!’
• On his recent podcast, Joe Rogan had a fierce reaction to the way James O’Keefe and Project Veritas are regularly defamed by the corporate media.
• “He (Tim Pool) had O’Keefe from Project Veritas on the other day. It’s like that guy is ‘the boogie man’ to the left,” Rogan said.
• “He’s exposing threats to democracy. He’s exposing real live corruption. He’s exposing real live conspiracies,” Rogan went on to say.
• “It’s almost like a cure to the reality of whatever he is exposing. Like you can say “Oh it doesn’t matter because it’s James O’Keefe,” said Rogan before excoriating the manner in which Project Veritas’ report on never-before-seen DARPA documents has been dismissed by certain corporate media entities.