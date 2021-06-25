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HEY BLUETOOTH, WHAT'S NEW? OH, WE WANT TO CHIP YOU..
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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124 views • June 25, 2021
From Rob Braxman Tech:
https://ytprivate.com/watch?v=14qw-FXGOEY

A new networking scheme has been introduced that is not reliant on the Internet. It is called Bluetooth Mesh Networking and allows inter-device connectivity via radio only. This video will explain the technology which uses Bluetooth Low Energy as its foundation.

This networking technology is touted as a great innovation. But is it in fact an enabler of a surveillance platform that cannot possibly be evaded. The idea of this network topology is to flood the environment with so many sensors that every square inch will be tracked.

In addition, the whole concept of Bluetooth Mesh Networking is to behave differently based on the identity of the user. So this whole thing is tied to having some sort of identity device. In other words some kind of chip.

This is a kind of technology that once enabled, cannot be undone.
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bluetoothgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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