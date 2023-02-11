Founder of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, Says Russia's Special Operation In Ukraine was NOT UNPROVOKED, During His Address To UN Security Council.
Waters Put The Security Council On Blast, Saying Their Goal In Ukraine is To Secure Profits For War Industry, Maintain Global Power, And A Bigger Share Of 'The World Cake'.
