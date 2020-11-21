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Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Covid-19 Is The Biggest Hoax Ever Perpetrated On An Unsuspected Public
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207 views • November 21, 2020
Masks don’t protect, social distancing does nothing, tests are also useless!
Dr Roger Hodkinson CEO & Medical Director - MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP Dr Hodkinson is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company's Medical Director for over 20 years.
Dr Roger Hodkinson CEO & Medical Director - MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP Dr Hodkinson is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company's Medical Director for over 20 years.
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