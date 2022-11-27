Create New Account
Is Christmas Evil?
Daily Cross Ministries
Published Sunday |

In this video the subject of the origins of christmas as well are discussed and balanced against what the Bible actually says about it. If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to: Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks!

Keywords
black friday salesaturnaliamithradecember 25thxmassrc sproulwheel of the yearchristmas evilis christmas evilpagan origins of christmaspagan christmas treecustoms of the heathensons of the devilpriests of satanevil roman catholic priestscatholic encyclopedia and yulemcclintock and strong cyclopedia yulehastings encyclopedia and yuleteutonic paganismsatanic doctrinethe tree is an abomination to godno grove next to the altar of god

