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The Secret Blood Covenant of the Illuminati (Exposed)
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284 views • June 11, 2021
This is a look at the elites unholy alliance with pure evil, exposed for all to hear and see. It has come time for the world to really see who, what, when and where the players of this deadly game really are and to what depths and lengths they'll go to to hang on to their powerful control over everyone and everything. The More You Know, the more you can have a chance to beat the broken system...
The Narrator of this video, is supposed to be one of the Fallen Angels, some people like to call them the Annunaki, but for this presentation, they are fallen angels or demons/aliens posing as gods, and their ultimate goal or end game is total corruption and destruction of The Creator's World and the cruel, senseless death of every man, woman and child that lives upon the Earth.
The Narrator of this video, is supposed to be one of the Fallen Angels, some people like to call them the Annunaki, but for this presentation, they are fallen angels or demons/aliens posing as gods, and their ultimate goal or end game is total corruption and destruction of The Creator's World and the cruel, senseless death of every man, woman and child that lives upon the Earth.
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