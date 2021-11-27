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THEY'RE GETTING READY CAMPS FOR THE UNVACCINATED PEOPLE
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404 views • November 27, 2021
Omicron, The Eye of Seth or Satan
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/omicron-covid-variant-what-do-we-know-about-risks-symptoms-tests-101637993949320.html
Omicron greek number 70
The Greek alphabet “Omicron" (uppercase Ο, lowercase ο) is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet and 16th in Ancient and Old Greek. In the system of Greek numerals it has a value of 70. The letter is derived from the Phoenician letter ayin, which was shaped like a circle and meant “eye" in Phoenician language. Like the EYE OF SETH THE GOD OF CHAOS for example....
Seth - The God Of Chaos
Seth was the personification of drought and as lord of the desert and the drought, he was an opponent of everything that bore life. He was also known by Egyptians as the god of war and storms. Seth was linked with the planet mercury and the color red. The people thus hated people with red skin and even killed animals having red fur
https://ask-aladdin.com/egypt-gods/seth/
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/omicron-covid-variant-what-do-we-know-about-risks-symptoms-tests-101637993949320.html
Omicron greek number 70
The Greek alphabet “Omicron" (uppercase Ο, lowercase ο) is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet and 16th in Ancient and Old Greek. In the system of Greek numerals it has a value of 70. The letter is derived from the Phoenician letter ayin, which was shaped like a circle and meant “eye" in Phoenician language. Like the EYE OF SETH THE GOD OF CHAOS for example....
Seth - The God Of Chaos
Seth was the personification of drought and as lord of the desert and the drought, he was an opponent of everything that bore life. He was also known by Egyptians as the god of war and storms. Seth was linked with the planet mercury and the color red. The people thus hated people with red skin and even killed animals having red fur
https://ask-aladdin.com/egypt-gods/seth/
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