HE SAID ABOUT THE COVID VAX: DONE! NOW YOU GO AND GET IT DONE TOO. HE IS DONE. DEAD AT 50 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsw11Ze1suZk/



I will pass on the whole assisted suicide Keith. Keith "Wonder Boy" Johnson dead at 50. I wonder if this will wake even one of those around him.





And that is what going to a 501c3 vax pushing, mask wearing church will get you. Had to do this so he could "get back to being around the people"...really? "The doctor made sure I was straight". No the doctor made your you were stiff. The doctor and whoever gave you the shot killed your ass. It only took 4 months to put you in a grave. Maybe you should have trusted your God given immunity?

More videos on various topics:

Buck naked dude vaxed and on bath salts in the NYC subway (CAUTION WIENER ALERT)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWzZobDtMRrb/





GLOBALISTS NOW CONSIDER THE VAXXINATED A NEW SPECIES – HOMOBORGENESIS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2vau0KPqFZir/





Heads up ladies. This could happen to you in a bar or nightclub. Be very careful

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNmMIl6PnWAh/





Having sex with someone else’s wife comes at a very high price (always)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/I57icbiTlKXr/





Strange Matrix Glitch: The plane is just stuck in mid air. It's not moving.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aH92fvPIQA9x/





Shocking moment barrel of liquid nitrogen EXPLODES during school science experiment - 15 injured

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hfXCwJopOPy/





Hurricane Ian was man made and controlled. Here is how they did it. Weather warfare

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HbBNyu1h7mdI/





Caught On Camera: Souls leaving people upon death. Quite amazing footage.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/I9FH4ECSWcor/





He looks up, throws up his arm, spins around and falls dead. Why are people dying like this?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wqvSrsOb44nl/





Nicholson, Teller, Kutcher, Applegate, Bell and more-Celebrities injured and killed by the covid jab

https://www.bitchute.com/video/w1i0Xz3VyNKN/





Could this be the result of graphene oxide being activated once it crosses the blood brain barrier?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/caEdF7b8xsbt/





"In 2007 the guys I worked with at Lockheed Martin told me the Earth was flat" – former NASA employee

https://www.bitchute.com/video/K4OPWcPxzZN4/





Baphomet Ladyboy Gaga "my fans don't care if I have a penis" Well she has one (link in description)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAP0mI05TW2m/





Remember that time President Bush died on live TV? At least that is what it looked like

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6nz9UplgdE6/





DR. PAUL THOMAS HIRES OUTSIDE FIRM TO TRACK VACCINATED KIDS - HERE'S WHAT HE FOUND!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6djFCTwn70UR/





Parents protect your children from this platform - The insanity of Tik Tok - This is unbelievable

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKEDQ5iaa07K/





The horrific growth on this mans face apparently started after he was jabbed. Wow!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9jAmMliD33nz/





I'm a double jabbed healthcare worker. "Now it is terrifying to be this awake" Much regret.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vU9wp2uLSyUq/





Clones And Organic Robotoids Part 1

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wvDYxFRgQDs5/





"It's important for us to stand against the anti viaxers". If only she could stand after her jabs.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KUfNpucbkKx7/





Bill Gates is at it again. Strange bugs with numbers stamped on them. Where is the Raid?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eNAOmdPsTRCE/





He is butt naked and on a rampage in the snow. Probably vaccinated.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/spKudmt2jmVV/





A Great Message To Pass Along To Those Who Still Don't Get What's Going On

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8kHI5GPZkUnm/





Fake people. Who or what are these people? Why is this being done?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LUKadMY33vcs/





More and more people are exhibiting strange behaviors then dying in the same mysterious way. Why?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vuqq9OtJDV7s/





Robotoid Or Clone Malfunction? They Want Your Soul And They Say Free Will Is Over

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PZqj5yA5g45w/







