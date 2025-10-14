Gaza: We were forced to abandon our people, who were being destroyed under the wheels of the Israeli military machine

"We were forced to abandon our people, who were being destroyed under the wheels of the Israeli military machine"

💬 "My people are being killed with European and American support. Where is the democracy they talk so much about?" Palestinian prisoner Rami Nour, freed after 24 years of imprisonment in Israeli jails, tells Sputnik.

He condemns the "shameful silence" and highlighted the isolation prisoners face, cut off from the world for months without communication.